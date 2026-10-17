Trump waives tariffs, many sanctions under new Russia sanctions law

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order late Friday implementing a new Russia sanctions law while waiving its tariffs and many sanctions.

The order implements the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump signed into law on Sept. 18.

Under the order, duties on Russian goods increase by 500%.

It also imposes additional duties of 100% on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas that make new purchases on or after Oct. 18.

The same 100% increase applies to goods from the five largest facilitators of sanctions evasion involving Russian oil.

However, Trump waived the duties, citing US national interests, and submitted a certification to Congress, the White House said.

The waivers will remain in effect until the president or the secretary of state determines that further action is appropriate.

The legislation was named in honor of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to the supplied information.



