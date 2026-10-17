Iran says oil tanker hit naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday that an oil supertanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a massive explosion and fire.

The vessel was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil when it attempted to transit the strategic waterway, according to a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC Navy described the vessel as a "rogue" tanker that had switched off its navigation and radar systems.

It claimed the tanker had attempted to exploit US military support to transport goods through the strait.

The statement did not identify the vessel, its owner or flag.

It also provided no information about possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

This came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a major passage for global oil and gas shipments.

Maritime traffic through the waterway has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.



