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News World Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

Reuters WORLD
Published October 12,2026 01:16 AM
Updated October 12,2026 01:18 AM
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RUSSIAN ATTACKS KILL SIX PEOPLE IN TWO UKRAINIAN CITIES
Russian strike hits residential area in Kharkiv region (EPA Photo)

Russian attacks killed six people ⁠in two Ukrainian ⁠cities on Sunday, including a strike on ⁠a grocery store in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where three people died and 20 were injured, officials ⁠said.

Regional ⁠Governor Oleh Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, said two children were among the injured.

Pictures posted online ⁠showed emergency crews moving around badly damaged buildings and burned-out vehicles.

In a separate ⁠attack ‌in ‌western Ukraine, ⁠officials ‌said a Russian strike killed three ⁠people.