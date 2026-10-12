Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

Russian attacks killed six people ⁠in two Ukrainian ⁠cities on Sunday, including a strike on ⁠a grocery store in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where three people died and 20 were injured, officials ⁠said.

Regional ⁠Governor Oleh Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, said two children were among the injured.

Pictures posted online ⁠showed emergency crews moving around badly damaged buildings and burned-out vehicles.

In a separate ⁠attack ‌in ‌western Ukraine, ⁠officials ‌said a Russian strike killed three ⁠people.

























