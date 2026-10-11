Türkiye condemns ‘in strongest terms’ latest Houthi attack on King Khalid airport

Türkiye on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" the latest Houthi attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, once again," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, while conveying its sympathies to the Saudi people.

The ministry said attacks deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians constitute clear violations of international law and the principles of international humanitarian law.

"Actions that threaten regional security and stability and undermine the international community's joint efforts to establish peace must be ended immediately," it said.

Türkiye also reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.