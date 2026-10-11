Israeli strike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

Three Palestinians were killed, and several others injured Sunday in an Israeli drone strike on a tent in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire, medical sources said.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital said the bodies of three Palestinians and several wounded people were brought to the facility after the strike near the hospital in the southern al-Buraq area of central Khan Younis.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the tent, which was being used as a mobile phone charging point.

Earlier Sunday, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital said Jihad Iyad al-Ghandour, 6, died of serious wounds sustained Saturday when Israeli soldiers opened fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The incidents came amid continuing violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, and days after the third anniversary of the start of Israel's war on Gaza.

Separately, Israeli forces expanded the area under their control in eastern Gaza City early Sunday, injuring two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, and forcing dozens of families to flee their homes, according to local Palestinian sources.

The sources told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles advanced tens of meters beyond their existing positions in the Shujaiya neighborhood overnight from Saturday into Sunday, under cover of heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.

They said the troops were accompanied by armed Palestinian militias cooperating with and supported by the Israeli army, while quadcopter drones provided cover.

Israeli forces fired heavily toward the area stretching from the vegetable market in the east to the Shujaiya intersection on Salah al-Din Street in the west, the sources added.

For about a week, eastern areas of Gaza, particularly the eastern parts of the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, have witnessed nighttime demolitions, gunfire, heavy artillery shelling and military vehicle movements near the "yellow line," according to the sources.

The line separates areas occupied by Israeli forces in the east from areas where Palestinians are permitted to remain in the west.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,488 Palestinians and injured 5,281 as of Sunday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the war began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed, according to the ministry.