Trump announces immediate energy ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

U.S. President Trump meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and European leaders, in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks targeting each other's energy infrastructure.

"Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he added.

There was no immediate independent confirmation from Moscow or Kyiv that the agreement had taken effect.

Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was prepared to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, stressing that any de-escalation must be reciprocal and backed by guarantees.

Trump has blamed rising fuel prices on the Russia-Ukraine war rather than the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The announcement followed a diesel supply agreement Trump unveiled Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Moscow agreed to provide fuel to the US and global markets.

Zelensky criticized the deal as a "gift" to Putin, warning that the easing of restrictions on Russian diesel exports could help finance Moscow's war effort.