Pope Leo to undergo surgery for early-stage lung nodule

Pope Leo XIV delivers his weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV announced Sunday that he would undergo surgery to remove an early-stage lung nodule, according to Vatican News.

The pontiff said doctors had found "a localized nodule" in his lung, noting that it was detected "at a very early stage and is well localized."

"The doctors believe surgery is appropriate. Following their advice, I have therefore decided to undergo an operation to remove it," he said.

Pope Leo further noted that the operation was scheduled for the coming days.

"I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers," he added.