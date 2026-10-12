Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional escalation

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister discussed the latest regional escalation and efforts to address it with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday, according to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held the discussions during a phone call initiated by Araghchi, the ministry said in a statement posted on US social media company X.

The ministry said the ministers discussed "the recent escalation in the region and the efforts being made to address it."

No further details were provided.

The phone call came amid regional military escalation, including repeated attacks on Saudi airports and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday killed 13 people and injured hundreds.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government accused the Houthi group of carrying out the airport attack and vowed a firm response.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has also faced disruptions following restrictions Iran imposed on vessel transit in April 2026, after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February that year.