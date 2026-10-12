PKK/KCK terror group evacuates 4 shelters in northern Iraq - sources

The PKK/KCK terror group evacuated four shelters in the Metina region of northern Iraq on Oct. 8 as part of an ongoing process aimed at ending the group's activities, Turkish security sources said Monday.

The shelters, identified as "Hebat," "Yajk," "Sabri," and "Sason," are located in the Bazi area of Metina, according to the sources.

They said the evacuation was carried out as part of efforts to clear shelters considered to pose a risk of renewed conflict and a threat to Türkiye's security under the "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" initiative.

The sources described the move as an indication that the process was continuing, saying efforts under the initiative are being pursued with the aim of strengthening stability in the region and reinforcing Turkish-Kurdish fraternity.

Following the termination of the PKK/KCK's activities in all areas, members of the group who return to Türkiye by benefiting from prospective legal arrangements are expected to undergo a process of social integration.

Integrated programs in areas, including education and the economy, are also planned to facilitate their reintegration into society.

The sources said the broader process is aimed at establishing lasting domestic peace in Türkiye and enabling all segments of society to live together in peace and security.

They added that steps taken under the initiative are intended to strengthen regional stability and social cohesion.