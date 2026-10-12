News World 14-year-old shoots headteacher and teacher in France

14-year-old shoots headteacher and teacher in France

A 14-year-old student shot and wounded a headteacher and a teacher with a hunting rifle at a secondary school in southern France on Monday, before opening fire on another staff member and discharging rounds into an active classroom, regional authorities reported.

A municipal police car is parked in front of Joseph-Lakanal high school after a headmaster was injured by a hunting rifle shot and a teenager was arrested in Aubagne, southern France, on October 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A 14-year-old boy shot a headteacher and a teacher with a hunting rifle at a school in southern France on Monday, before firing further shots at another teacher and into a classroom, authorities said.



The headteacher and the teacher sustained injuries to their lower limbs and were taken to hospital, according to Audrey Jouaneton, deputy public prosecutor in Marseille. No one else was injured in the incident.



The teenager, who is a pupil at the secondary school in Aubagne, is said to have brought the rifle into the school hidden in a guitar case. He was overpowered by a teacher.



The teenager's motive and whether he had specifically targeted the headteacher and the teacher are not yet known, the public prosecutor said.



The pupil said nothing about his motive either during or after his attack and appeared calm, Jouaneton added.



After the first shots were fired in the first-floor hall, the boy ran up one floor and fired a shot at the floor in the direction of another teacher. He then ran into a classroom and fired a shot towards the blackboard in front of the class, Jouaneton said. A total of at least four shots were fired.



The shooting at the school is not linked to the current school protests in France. There were no protests or blockades at the school where the shots were fired.



French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "full solidarity" with those affected in a post on X.



He praised "the composure and exemplary response" of the teachers, "which prevented the worst from happening."



France's Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and Education Minister Édouard Geffray were due to arrive at the school in the afternoon, according to announcements from their respective ministries.





























