 Contact Us
News World 12 injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border: Reports

12 injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border: Reports

An explosion near Israel's northern border with Lebanon injured at least 12 people on Monday, triggering an immediate security response, Israeli media reported.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 12,2026 05:54 PM
Updated October 12,2026 06:09 PM
Subscribe
12 INJURED IN EXPLOSION NEAR ISRAEL-LEBANON BORDER: REPORTS

At least 12 people were injured Monday in an explosion near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that they were members of a hiking group, adding that four of the injured were in serious condition.

It attributed the cause of the incident to an "explosive device detonation."

The Times of Israel news portal said medics and the Israeli army were responding to reports of an explosion in the Ramim Ridge area along the Lebanon border.

The blast was believed to have been caused by "unexploded ordnance," though authorities were still investigating the exact cause, the outlet said.

No further details were available on the circumstances surrounding the explosion.