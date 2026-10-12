Türkiye to host international climate media tour ahead of UN Climate Change Conference

Türkiye this week will hold the fourth environmental and climate media tour in Istanbul and the coastal province of Muğla in the run-up to the COP31 Climate Change Conference, which the country is set to host in November.

Under the "On the Road to COP31: Sustainable Future International Media Program" this Tuesday through Friday, the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry will host 20 foreign journalists from 15 countries: the US, France, Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Portugal, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia, Egypt, Morocco, and Bulgaria.

The program aims to introduce international media representatives Türkiye's environmental and climate policies, sustainability vision, and efforts to combat climate change.

Participants will have the opportunity to observe Türkiye's practices in zero waste and environmental management, as well as its efforts to protect marine ecosystems.

In Istanbul, the journalists will first visit the Turkish Shipbuilders' Association, where they will be briefed on the facility's work and the world's first electric tugboats.

They will then visit the Energy Markets Operation Inc., where they will learn about efforts to expand the use of renewable energy sources in electricity generation and consumption and protect the environment.

The final stop on the Istanbul leg will be the Zero Waste Foundation, where participants will be briefed on initiatives under the Zero Waste Project, launched under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, participants will observe work under the Mooring Buoy Project, an environmentally friendly mooring infrastructure initiative implemented by the Turkish Environment Agency to protect sensitive seabed ecosystems and seagrass meadows in the bays of Fethiye and Göcek.