Turkish president strongly condemns deadly Houthi attack on aiport in Saudi capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday strongly condemned Houthi attacks on the main airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured hundreds.

Speaking after chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye stands with Saudi Arabia and its people against the "unlawful and inhumane attacks."

He expressed condolences for those killed in the attacks, including people performing the Umrah pilgrimage, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"We want peace and stability across our entire region," Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye would continue defending peace based on "regional ownership."

The president also announced that work is underway to submit the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement—a pact signed in August between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan—to parliament in the coming days to complete domestic approval procedures.