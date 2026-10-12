Kremlin says Trump wants Zelensky replaced over lack of will to end Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that US President Donald Trump's call for new leadership in Ukraine reflected what he described as President Volodymyr Zelensky's lack of political will to end the war.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Peskov said Zelensky must take responsibility and make "difficult decisions" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Trump said he believes the time has come for a new president. Why? Because the president of Ukraine must make very consequential and very difficult decisions to stop this war," he said.

"Either Zelensky assumes that responsibility and demonstrates that political will, or he does not," Peskov added, saying Zelenskyy currently lacks the will to do so.

Peskov's statement came after Trump on Saturday called for Ukraine to "get a new president," accusing Zelensky of missing multiple opportunities to end the war.

Trump also criticized Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning that attacks on refineries could worsen global fuel shortages and affect American farmers and ranchers.

On Sunday, Zelensky said he was ready to hold presidential elections in Ukraine if Russia agreed to a complete 60-day ceasefire, adding that Kyiv is also ready to take steps toward de-escalation, including a mutual ceasefire on energy infrastructure.

The same day, Trump said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure, without providing details.

Zelensky later posted on US social media platform X that Trump's announcement of a ceasefire on energy infrastructure was "good news" but Russian attacks continued, including on a power plant in Kharkiv.