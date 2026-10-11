US 'strongly' condemns Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

The US on Saturday "strongly" condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, "including today's strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio on US-based social media company X.

Calling the attacks "reprehensible," Rubio urged them to be halted "now."

Expressing solidarity with Riyadh and the Saudi people, Rubio also extended condolences to those who lost their lives in the attack and their families.

Separately, US President Donald Trump described recent Houthi attacks as "very bad" and "terrible things."

Calling the Saudis "good fighters," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that the Saudi army is "able to defend" itself.