Hamas urges national dialogue after Palestinian elections postponed to next year

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said late Saturday that the postponement of Palestinian elections until next September should pave the way for a "comprehensive national dialogue," expressing readiness to take part.

It said conditions are not in place for free and fair elections in the occupied Palestinian territories, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Hamas said it is ready to join "serious and productive" talks to reach binding agreements on restructuring Palestinian institutions, particularly the Palestinian National Council and Legislative Council.

It also urged an agreement on a national strategy covering a common political program, arrangements for a transitional period and confronting serious Israeli threats to the Palestinian cause, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The group said rebuilding and reforming Palestinian institutions through free and fair elections remained a national priority.

Earlier Saturday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree setting Sept. 11, 2027, for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections, replacing an earlier plan for elections this November.

Nearly 2.97 million Palestinians are eligible to vote, including around 1.59 million in the occupied West Bank, 1.24 million in Gaza and 140,000 Palestinian residents in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians last held legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats.

The Palestinian political system has remained divided since 2007, with Hamas governing Gaza and the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority based in the occupied West Bank.





