Israeli occupiers give 47 Palestinian families 24 hours to leave West Bank homes

Israeli occupiers on Saturday gave 47 Palestinian families in the northern occupied West Bank until Sunday evening to leave their homes after a 27-day blockade.

Hassan Mleihat, head of the Palestinian rights group Al-Baydar, told Anadolu that the families face an uncertain future after weeks of road closures isolating the Ras al-Ahmar community southeast of Tubas.

He said the ultimatum heightened fears for residents about their ability to remain on their land and protect their livelihoods.

Mleihat called for urgent intervention by rights groups, humanitarian organizations, and international bodies to protect residents and their property, and end the blockade.

The Israeli army in September closed the last remaining route connecting Ras al-Ahmar with surrounding areas after other dirt roads leading to the community had already been blocked.

Resident Thaer Bisharat told Anadolu that restrictions had intensified during the last three years, reaching a critical point when Israeli forces dug a trench across the community's last remaining access route.

He said the measure effectively left the community surrounded by trenches, walls, and military zones.

Israeli occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.



