Fresh Israeli airstrikes destroy 4 homes in Gaza

The Israeli army destroyed four Palestinian homes in northern and central Gaza late Saturday in airstrikes that also damaged dozens of nearby buildings, according to witnesses and sources.

An Anadolu correspondent said Israeli warplanes struck three homes in Gaza City and another in Deir al-Balah after evacuation warnings were issued for residential areas.

Witnesses said residents got evacuation orders by phone, triggering panic and forcing dozens of families to flee.

Sources said the strikes targeted homes in Gaza City's Shujaiya, Al-17, and Rimal areas, as well as a home belonging to the Al-Buhaysi family in Deir al-Balah.

The four homes were destroyed, while dozens of surrounding houses and buildings were damaged, said witnesses.

A fifth Israeli airstrike hit empty agricultural land near Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah.

No casualties were reported, according to preliminary information from sources.

Medical sources said Israeli drone strikes earlier Saturday in Gaza City killed five Palestinians and wounded several others.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures.

The war has also destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, Palestinian figures have shown.

Israeli violations of a ceasefire deal have killed more than 1,470 Palestinians and wounded over 5,180, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.