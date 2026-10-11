All 22 crew members rescued after 'incident' off UAE coast, Indian consulate says

All 22 Indian crew members aboard the vessel MT GEM No. 2 were "rescued and are safe" following an incident off the UAE coast, India's Consulate General in Dubai announced Sunday.

"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.

"All crew members have been rescued and are safe," the consulate said on US social media company X.

The consulate added that it is coordinating with UAE authorities and providing all possible assistance to the Indian seafarers.

No further details have been released regarding the incident.





