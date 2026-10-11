Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 to match best-ever La Liga start

Barcelona defeated Getafe 3-0 on Saturday at home to claim an eighth consecutive La Liga victory and match the club's best-ever start to a league season.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring two minutes in, cutting inside past two defenders before firing a shot that deflected off Mario Martin and into the net. It was Gordon's first goal for Barcelona.

The hosts dominated possession and created several chances with Dani Olmo, Gavi, and Eric Garcia. Getafe goalkeeper David Soria made several saves.

Gabriel Jesus doubled Barcelona's advantage in the 30th minute on his first start for the club. The Brazilian pressed Getafe's defense, won possession, and carried the ball into the penalty area before finishing across goal.

Getafe showed greater attacking intent after the break, but Barcelona quickly regained control and dominated possession.

Jules Kounde completed the scoring in the 73rd minute, converting a cross from Lamine Yamal. The goal came in Kounde's 194th appearance for Barcelona, making him the French player with the most appearances for the club, surpassing Eric Abidal.

Barcelona will next face Istanbul club Galatasaray away in the Champions League on Tuesday.