US forces strike cargo ship attempting to breach Iran blockade in Gulf of Oman

US forces struck and disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday after its crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach Washington's naval blockade against Iran, the US military said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the Arika Sun, disabling its propulsion system.

The military said no crew members were harmed in the strike. The vessel had previously departed an Iranian port and was attempting to transit regional waters when it was intercepted, according to CENTCOM.

The incident came amid the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Washington resumed on July 14, two days after Iran said it had again closed the waterway following the resumption of US attacks on July 8.

CENTCOM said four commercial vessels have been disabled and 135 ships turned away during three months of enforcement.

US forces have also destroyed 10 tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) oil transportation network over the same period, the command said.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Sunday that a tanker caught fire after being struck on its port side by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported safe.

The IRGC said late Saturday that an oil supertanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to leave the strait through an unauthorized route.

It was not immediately clear whether the UKMTO and IRGC reports concerned the same vessel or whether either incident was connected to the US strike on the Ocean Molica.

CENTCOM warned commercial vessels to comply with blockade instructions and urged crews operating in the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz to monitor maritime notices and maintain communication with US naval forces.

Tehran has also warned that it could target vessels that use routes other than those designated by Iranian authorities or try to transit the strait without permission.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28 that has killed more than 3,000 people, according to Tehran. Iran retaliated with attacks that killed Americans and Israelis before a ceasefire was reached in April.

The US subsequently carried out additional strikes on Iranian sites amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite the signing of a framework agreement in June.

Talks have remained deadlocked due to disagreements concerning navigation through the strategic waterway.





