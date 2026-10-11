Dengue deaths surpass 300 in Bangladesh as infections near 100,000

A dengue-infected child receives treatment at the Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 7, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Dengue-related deaths in Bangladesh rose to 303 since January this year as health authorities on Sunday reported four more fatalities across the country and nearly 2,200 new hospitalizations.

With the latest admissions, the total dengue caseload stood at 99,275, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

October has recorded 58 deaths so far, while September saw 148.

Of the total hospitalized patients, 92,803 have been discharged after recovery.

Bangladesh usually experiences its dengue season between June and September. The mosquito-borne disease has shown a sharp rise in infections and related deaths compared with the corresponding period last year.

There were 225 deaths and 53,606 dengue cases recorded by health authorities in the corresponding period of 2025, according to DGHS data.

Dengue is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. There is no specific treatment for the viral infection.

The South Asian nation of 175 million recorded its highest-ever annual number of dengue deaths in 2022, when 281 people died.

Meanwhile, health authorities also reported seven more deaths involving measles-like symptoms and over 1,200 new infections.

The total number of deaths linked to measles infections rose to 1,162 since mid-March. Of these, 104 have been confirmed as measles deaths.

The number of symptomatic measles cases reached 205,028, while confirmed cases stood at 22,421.

The Health Ministry has immunized around 20 million children in response to the outbreak, in addition to routine vaccinations and a catch-up campaign launched in late September.