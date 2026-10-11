Pakistan imposes emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Security officials stand guard on a road in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 October 2026, following the federal government's imposition of emergency measures and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, approved by President Asif Ali Zardari. (EPA Photo)

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday signed an advisory imposing emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, citing the security situation.

A statement from Zardari's office on US social media platform X said the president signed the advice forwarded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan's Constitution.

The decision followed advice from the federal Cabinet and the premier, reports from relevant institutions on the law and order situation, and the "failure of negotiations" with government delegations, the statement said.

The powers previously exercised by the chief minister have been transferred to the governor, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said, according to Radio Pakistan.

Tarar said an 11-member advisory council had been formed to work under the governor and oversee government affairs.

He further said a separate secretariat had been established under the governor and the chief secretary to administer affairs in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would come directly under the federal government.

According to local newspaper Dawn, the federal government appointed Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan as the province's chief secretary. His appointment took effect immediately and will remain in place until further orders.

Tarar also said the federal government had ordered the deployment of Pakistan Army troops to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor in "maintaining law and order" under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The move comes as supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been marching in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demand his release.

The province, which borders Afghanistan, was ruled by PTI.