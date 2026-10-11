European Commission chief voices support for Ukraine’s call for ceasefire

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced support Sunday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a ceasefire covering attacks on global food supplies and energy infrastructure.

"Fully supported the call of President Zelensky for a ceasefire that would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia," she wrote on US social media platform X after a phone call with Zelensky.

She also expressed support for Ukraine, saying its funding needs for the year ahead would be discussed at this week's European Council.

"This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine's defences and protect its skies," von der Leyen added.

Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks targeting each other's energy infrastructure.

"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" Trump said.

Reacting to the announcement, Zelensky told Axios: "The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin - please tell us when the ceasefire begins - we are ready and we will accept it."

FRANCE WELCOMES CALL FOR ENERGY CEASEFIRE



French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the call for an energy ceasefire on X.

"France fully supports the call for a genuine energy truce, to which Ukraine is willing to agree. At this stage, Russia continues to reject it, further intensifying its strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent hours," he said.

Macron further reiterated that France would continue to stand alongside Ukraine and Zelensky.