Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn 'hostile' Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (REUTERS Photo)

Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned Sunday "hostile" Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including Saturday's deadly strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

In a joint statement, the four countries condemned "in the strongest terms the ongoing hostile attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the heinous attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure and facilities, which constitute a blatant violation of international law."

The countries described the attacks as a "dangerous escalation" posing a direct threat to Saudi Arabia's security and stability, as well as civilian safety.

They said the attacks "cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext."

The four countries reaffirmed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all legitimate measures it takes to counter the attacks, deter threats and prevent their recurrence.

They also held the Houthis "fully accountable" for the consequences of the attacks and any repercussions threatening regional and international peace and security.

The countries called for an "immediate and unconditional" end to the attacks.

The death toll from Saturday's Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after an injured Indian national died Sunday. The attack also left 309 people injured, according to Saudi authorities.