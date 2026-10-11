More than 70 passengers stranded off Solomon Islands after engine shutdown

More than 70 passengers remained stranded Sunday aboard a Solomon Islands ferry after an engine shutdown on Friday.

The vessel, MV Awka, developed mechanical problems Friday morning while returning from Anuta to Vanikoro, local newspaper Solomon Star reported.

Following the shutdown, only the generator supplying electricity remained operational, leaving the vessel adrift at sea.

A French aircraft from New Caledonia and Australia provided air support Saturday.

The Chinese cargo vessel Sunnine 3 also dropped relief supplies into the sea Sunday morning for the 73 people aboard, but the crew could not retrieve them directly due to high swells and sharks in the area.

The supplies were eventually recovered from the water using ropes, although some were reportedly eaten by sharks.

Patrol Boat Gizo was expected to arrive late Sunday to provide further assistance.

MV Awka operates on the far eastern routes under the government's Franchise Shipping Service.





