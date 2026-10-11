Malaysian premier denounces Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday "unequivocally denounced" the Yemeni Houthi group's attack targeting the main airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, which claimed at least 12 lives and injured more than 300 others.

"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said on US social media company X.

Anwar said that putting innocent lives at risk "can only deepen the suffering already wrought by this conflict and carry it into places that should remain beyond its reach."

He also said Malaysia stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people "at this perilous hour," and that Kuala Lumpur remains "steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further."

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters also condemned the recent attacks on the airport and across Saudi Arabia, while expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabians and the Saudi Arabian government.

He called the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure "completely deplorable."

In the airport attack on Saturday, four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan were killed, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The injured are being treated at hospitals, with some in critical condition.

The aviation authority said earlier that airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack, while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the airport facilities.

The suspension has disrupted flights, with passengers advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled Saturday service to Riyadh and return flights, citing the airport's closure.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.



