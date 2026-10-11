British Prime Minister Burnham reiterates support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday reaffirmed London's support for Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also reiterated the UK's backing for Ukraine in talks with Andrii Sybiha, the nation's foreign minister.

The Prime Minister's Office said that in a phone call with Zelenskyy, Burnham voiced solidarity with Ukraine amid the challenges caused by Russia's most recent attacks. The two leaders also discussed sanctions on Russia.

A statement by 10 Downing Street said the call also addressed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia.

Voicing determination to continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia, building on the measures targeting Russia announced this week, the statement also expressed the UK's readiness to take additional steps to restrict Russia's ability to wage war.

It urged Moscow to agree to an energy ceasefire covering attacks on energy facilities.

The statement added that infrastructure in Ukraine and maritime trade in the Black Sea should not be targeted.

An energy ceasefire would also have a positive effect on global markets, it said.





- US' NEW DIESEL FUEL DEAL WITH RUSSIA

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will continue to stand with them until they prevail," Miliband wrote on US social media company X following his meeting with Sybiha in northern Ukraine.

The statements came after US President Donald Trump said his Friday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been "extremely successful."

Trump said an agreement had been reached for Russia to immediately supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets, followed by millions of tons in the near future, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.

Zelenskyy criticized the deal, saying that easing sanctions on Russia without a de-escalation agreement would be an "obvious weakness."





