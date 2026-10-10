7 killed, including 3 children, in overnight Russia-Ukraine strikes

Overnight Russian and Ukrainian strikes killed at least seven people, including three children, and injured 16 others, officials from both countries said Saturday.

In Ukraine, a Russian attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed seven people, including three children, and injured 10 others, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram.

He said search-and-rescue operations were ongoing and people could still be trapped under the rubble following the attack.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram accused Russia of launching 160 drones, with 117 of them shot down or suppressed.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Rostov region injured six people, regional Gov. Yury Slyusar said.

He said several apartment buildings and private houses in Rostov-on-Don were damaged, along with an unoccupied new building in Bataysk and two vessels in Azov. No casualties were initially reported aboard the ships.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 560 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Crimea -- which Moscow annexed in 2014 -- and the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels allegedly used in the interests of Ukraine's military, including a cargo ship carrying military-related supplies to the port of Odesa.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.





