Netanyahu seeks to save himself with more US 'blood and treasure’: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of desperately trying to save himself "like a degenerate gambler" at the cost of more bloodshed and US money.

In a post on US social media platform X, Araghchi described Netanyahu as a "wanted war criminal with Arab, American & Iranian blood on his hands."

"Like a degenerate gambler, he's desperately seeking to save himself with more U.S. blood and treasure. Even U.S. Senators want out," he added.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran that, according to Tehran, killed more than 3,000 people. Iran responded with attacks that killed Americans and Israelis before a ceasefire was reached in April.

The US later carried out further attacks on sites in Iran amid a deadlock in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.

The talks have remained stalled amid disagreements over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important strategic waterways for energy and commodity supplies.