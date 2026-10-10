Turkish parliament speaker welcomes Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Saturday welcomed the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist Navanethem Navi Pillay, describing it as an important recognition of the international pursuit of justice.

In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Kurtulmus praised Pillay's efforts to expose Israel's genocide in Gaza.

He said the award demonstrated that "humanity's conscience and the pursuit of justice have found a strong response internationally."

Kurtulmus said Pillay had documented crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Gaza through "independent, transparent and evidence-based work."

He praised her for refusing to yield to Israeli pressure, threats, and intimidation.

"This award is a success not only for Navi Pillay but also for the Front of Humanity, which defends justice against oppression and law against tyranny," he said.

Congratulating Pillay, Kurtulmus expressed hope that the award would strengthen the Palestinian people's struggle for independence and mark an important turning point toward "a free Palestine."





