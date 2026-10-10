Ships near UAE coast told to leave anchorages in radio broadcast: UK maritime agency

Several ships near Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates were instructed by radio Saturday evening to leave their anchorages, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In an advisory, UKMTO said it received reports from several ship captains in the area that they had been directed via very high frequency (VHF) radio broadcast to move from their anchorages.

The agency classified the incident as "suspicious activity" and said authorities were investigating.

It urged vessels in the area to report any further suspicious activity.

UKMTO did not identify who issued the instructions or say whether any vessels complied. It also reported no attacks or damage to ships in connection with the incident.

The advisory comes amid heightened maritime tensions and a series of security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.

The strategic waterway has been a major point of contention in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, particularly over control and management of maritime traffic.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation has stalled amid disagreements over maritime security.





