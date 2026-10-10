US, UK embassies urge citizens to avoid Riyadh airport following attacks

The US and UK embassies in Saudi Arabia urged their citizens Saturday to avoid King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following reported attacks, warning of security risks and possible travel disruptions.

"The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas," the US Embassy said in a statement.

The embassy warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions, advising Americans to check their flight status directly with airlines and airport authorities.

It also said US government employees in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the airport.

Separately, the British Embassy in Riyadh issued a similar warning following what it described as a serious incident at the airport.

"Following a serious incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October 2026 at approximately 1500 (local time), we advise British nationals to avoid King Khalid International Airport until the airport is secure and to monitor the advice of the Saudi authorities," it said on US social media platform X.

The US Embassy also reiterated existing travel restrictions for American government personnel in Saudi Arabia.

Employees are prohibited from traveling within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the Yemen border because of security risks.

Special authorization is also required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Saudi authorities said Friday that three citizens had been killed and others injured in two attacks Thursday targeting facilities at King Khalid International Airport and a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft.

Airport operations subsequently resumed, with air traffic returning to normal, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for several missile and drone attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other Saudi airports in recent days.





