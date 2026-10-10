Russia partially lifts diesel export ban following Putin-Trump agreement

Russia decided Saturday to partially lift its ban on diesel fuel exports following an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the Russian government said.

The decision came a day after the two leaders reached an agreement during their latest phone call.

In a statement, the Russian government said the decision was made "in accordance with agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump."

"It takes effect on Oct. 10 and will allow for the supply of 500,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market at this stage," the statement said.

Russian oil companies will immediately begin negotiating diesel supply contracts with foreign buyers in coordination with the government, it added.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the decision would not disrupt domestic fuel supplies.

"The decision in question will not affect the interests of Russian consumers. Diesel fuel in Russia is produced from Russian crude oil at domestic refineries," Novak was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Production volumes are sufficient to fully supply both the domestic market and the specified export volumes to the global market," he added.

The announcement followed Trump's statement late Friday describing his conversation with Putin as a "highly successful discussion."

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the call resulted in an agreement for Russia to "immediately supply" more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.

According to Trump, Russia would supply another 500,000 tons of diesel fuel in November, followed by 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

He said an additional 3 million tons would be delivered "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Putin, for his part, said Russian diesel supplies to US and global markets would benefit the world economy.

Russia has faced fuel shortages following Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, which have disrupted domestic supplies.

Late last month, the Russian government extended a temporary ban on exports of diesel, marine fuel and gasoil by their direct producers until Oct. 31.





