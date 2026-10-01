TRUMP SAYS HE DISCUSSED RELEASE OF POLITICAL PRISONERS WITH CHINAS XI

Trump says he discussed release of political prisoners with China's Xi

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet at the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he discussed the release of political prisoners with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their meeting last week.

"I did with President Xi. I did. We talked, and I think we had some very, very important discussions. Hopefully, fruitful discussions," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump hosted Xi for a high-stakes summit at the White House last Thursday.

The two leaders met again Friday for a private tea session and reviewed pictorial and text archives in Washington before Xi returned home, concluding his three-day state visit to the US.