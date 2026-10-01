Flydubai suspends Israel flights after incident on Dubai-Tel Aviv route

Dubai-based budget airline flydubai said Wednesday that it had suspended flights to and from Israel following an incident earlier in the day involving its FZ1073 flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

"Following the incident involving flight FZ1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues," a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said the temporary suspension would allow authorities to continue their investigation and "establish all the facts surrounding the incident."

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority," it added.

Flydubai said it remained in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and would review the suspension as more information becomes available.

The airline apologized to passengers whose travel plans were affected, saying it was working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible.

Earlier Wednesday, flight FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the northwestern Saudi city of Tabuk following an altercation in the cockpit.

Flydubai said earlier that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck," adding that crew members aboard the aircraft secured the plane and diverted it safely to Saudi Arabia.

Airport officials said both the captain and first officer were injured and taken to a hospital following the incident. All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for.

Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center later said its safety investigation team had begun work on the incident and was coordinating with relevant authorities to determine the circumstances, examine aviation safety aspects and collect related information and evidence.

The airport said the passengers later departed Tabuk aboard an alternative aircraft provided by flydubai.





