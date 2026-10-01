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News Middle East Iraqi prime minister sets June 30 deadline to disarm groups outside state control

Iraqi prime minister sets June 30 deadline to disarm groups outside state control

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced a plan to control weapons outside state authority, aiming to complete the process by June 30, 2027, in line with constitutional principles.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 01,2026 10:41 AM
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IRAQI PRIME MINISTER SETS JUNE 30 DEADLINE TO DISARM GROUPS OUTSIDE STATE CONTROL

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said Thursday that his government will address weapons outside state control under a roadmap with agreed timelines, with the process to complete by June 30, 2027.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency, Zaidi said the process would follow "a clear roadmap and agreed timelines."

It will also uphold the constitutional principle that decisions on war and peace belong to the constitutional authorities, prohibiting military action outside their authority.

The government would also work to fully disarm all non-Iraqi armed groups operating on Iraqi territory, he added.

"We congratulate the Iraqi people on this great day, Oct. 1, 2026, and the major national achievement of ending the international coalition's mission in Iraq," he said.