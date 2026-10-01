Rubio ordered Iranian delegation to leave US after talks stalled

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iran's delegation to the UN General Assembly, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to leave the country after diplomatic negotiations stalled, a US official confirmed to Anadolu on Wednesday.

The US mission to the UN informed Iran's UN mission Monday evening on Rubio's orders that Araghchi's delegation had to leave New York "immediately," according to the Axios news site, which first reported the story.

It reported, citing a US official, that the delegation "had overstayed their welcome," adding: "The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go."

The delegation boarded a flight from New York to Doha at 1.20 am local time (0520GMT) Tuesday, the US official said, according to Axios.

A second source was quoted as saying that Araghchi had already been scheduled to travel back to Tehran on Monday night.

According to the report, the White House had expected possible progress in talks with Iran on Monday morning, but by late afternoon, it became clear the negotiations had reached a stalemate.

Qatari mediators are continuing talks with both sides on a compromise proposal, the report cited regional sources as saying.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.

Efforts to end the war have continued since the US and Iran signed a memorandum in June outlining immediate steps to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran's nuclear program.



