US lawmakers push Rubio, Hegseth for details on Venezuela oil deal

Senior US House lawmakers are pressing the Trump administration to provide full details regarding an agreement granting Washington a significant stake in a private Venezuelan oil firm and facilitating an energy deal, multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday.

A joint congressional letter led by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York described the administration's transaction involving North American Blue Energy Partners as "a remarkable imitation of Maduro regime's economic playbook."

The inquiry, sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, urged officials to clarify the financial, legal, and foreign policy foundations of the arrangement negotiated with Delcy Rodriguez.

Lawmakers characterized Rodriguez as Venezuela's unelected leader, noting that she and President Nicolas Maduro lost the country's 2024 presidential election before US forces captured Maduro earlier this year.

The lawmakers said bipartisan members sought answers about the transaction during a classified committee briefing on Sept. 14 without success, prompting the formal demand for the complete underlying contract.

The energy pact was announced in late August between the Trump administration and Rodriguez's interim government to develop 17 oil fields containing approximately 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.





