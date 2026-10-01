Data of thousands of South Korean bank customers leaked

Data belonging to thousands of people were leaked after a bank was hacked in South Korea, Yonhap News reported Thursday.

Shinhan Bank said data including annual income, names and phone numbers of some 25,000 customers were compromised a day earlier.

The country's Financial Supervisory Service launched an on-site investigation into the data leak at the bank on Thursday.

Shinhan said it took "emergency steps to minimize potential damage from the leak."

South Korea has suffered several leaks of personal data in recent months, and authorities last month increased penalties for those found responsible.

Those found guilty of leaking data involving 10 million or more people could face fines of up to 10% of their total revenue under the revised Personal Information Protection Act.

In July this year, South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission fined telecom company KT Corp. some 54 billion won ($37.43 million) over a leak of customer personal information between 2024 and 2025.

According to broadcaster KBS, some 48 million people were affected by personal data breaches last year, with leaks concentrated in the private sector.

Between 2021 and 2025, the country's spy agency found more than 100 cases of industrial technology leaks overseas.

Of 107 such cases, leaks involving the semiconductor sector accounted for nearly 40%, according to data submitted to parliament by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.





