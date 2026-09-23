Trump criticizes Canada’s immigration policies

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the Canadian government over its immigration policies, saying the country's "Liberal takeover" will end "very badly."

"Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country, essentially unchecked and unvetted, and who are causing problems that will soon be too big to handle," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It is a Liberal takeover that will end very badly. Already showing up in their numbers. Big unemployment," he added.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who leads the Liberal Party of Canada, over a range of issues, including trade disputes and tariffs.