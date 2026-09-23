President Erdogan voices hope Türkiye-US trade volume will reach $100B

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed hope that Türkiye and the US would reach their $100 billion bilateral trade target as the two countries approach the centennial of diplomatic relations.

"As we approach the 100th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue the momentum we have achieved with the USA in the economic field as well, and that together we will reach our target of $100 billion in trade volume in a short time," Erdogan said in a social media post.

He made the remarks during his meeting with representatives of the Turkish-American business community at the Turkish House.

"I would like to thank the American Chamber of Commerce, our business councils, and DEIK for their contributions to this meeting, where we had the opportunity to discuss many issues and sectors, from industry to finance, energy to transportation, health to defense," Erdogan said.





