Kremlin says 'grateful' for US invitation to Putin for G20, participation to be considered through diplomatic channels

The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the invitation extended to President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming G20 summit in the US.

"We will determine our position (on whether to take part in the event or not) and work it out through diplomatic channels," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow when asked about the invitation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier Wednesday that Washington had invited Putin to the G20 summit, scheduled to be held in Miami in December.

Rubio said the gathering would give Putin an opportunity to engage with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

He also said a possible new meeting between Putin and Trump had not been agreed and would require preparation, while noting that Washington remained open to such contacts.

Russia remains a member of the G20, while Putin has not attended an in-person summit of the group since 2019. He participated virtually in the 2023 summit.