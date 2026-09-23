Ukraine, allies urge Russia to accept immediate, unconditional ceasefire

Representatives from 51 countries signed a declaration on the Russia-Ukraine war that urged Moscow to accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The declaration was published ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Since March 2025, Ukraine has agreed to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. We call on Russia to finally do the same, which is necessary for meaningful diplomacy and negotiations leading to peace," it said.

The document was signed by the EU and its member states, as well as representatives from Canada, Switzerland, Georgia, Moldova, Australia, New Zealand, Panama, South Korea, the UK and other countries.

The declaration came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said an energy ceasefire with Russia would depend on Moscow halting strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy also said he was ready for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, said there is currently no agreement on an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He said the war would end not through a military victory but through a negotiated agreement.





