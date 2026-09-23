ISRAELI GOVERNMENTS POLICIES JEOPARDIZING COUNTRYS SECURITY: FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday that policies pursued by the Israeli government were jeopardizing the country's security, citing what he described as Israel's refusal to fulfill its responsibilities under US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and developments in the occupied West Bank.

"Our position is known. Our commitment to Israel's existence and security is unwavering," Barrot said.

"But the policy pursued by the current government of the State of Israel jeopardizes Israel's security," he added.

Barrot said this was reflected in what he described as the Israeli authorities' "refusal" to fulfill their responsibilities under Trump's peace plan, as well as in the buffer-zone strategy being pursued in Lebanon and Syria.

He also pointed to the occupied West Bank, where he said there had been "an explosion of violence" by extremist occupiers against Palestinians and an "unprecedented acceleration" of illegal settlement activity.

"This weakens the prospect to which the international community is committed, which is the two-state solution," Barrot said.

"But it also poses a security risk to Israel and the Israeli population. This is something we cannot accept," he added.

FRANCE READY TO DEPLOY STRAIT OF HORMUZ MISSION



Barrot also said France had prepared an international mission for the Strait of Hormuz that was ready to deploy as soon as conditions allowed, with the aim of helping restore shipping through the strategic waterway as quickly as possible.

He said Paris wanted the resumption of traffic to translate into lower fuel prices for French consumers as soon as possible.

France was also working with European and regional partners to develop alternative trade routes that would be less vulnerable to similar conflicts in the future, Barrot said.

Turning to the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, he said France would remain involved in the EU's Aspides maritime security mission, which he said had protected hundreds of French vessels from Houthi attacks.

Barrot added that the escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia had also had a significant impact on fuel prices.

















