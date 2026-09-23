Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Turkish Airlines on Wednesday finalized an agreement with Boeing covering the purchase of up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, marking the carrier's largest single-aisle aircraft order from Boeing to date.

The agreement, reached following negotiations that began in 2025, is part of Turkish Airlines' long-term growth strategy and is intended to strengthen the airline's short- and medium-haul network while supporting the expansion of its fleet.

The deal was finalized in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Under the agreement, Turkish Airlines will place a firm order for 100 Boeing 737-8 aircraft while retaining options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The agreement also provides the airline with the flexibility to switch to the Boeing 737-10, the largest member of the 737 MAX family.

This flexibility will allow Turkish Airlines to adjust fleet capacity according to passenger demand and operational requirements across its network.

"This agreement represents an important step in line with our strategy to expand our fleet," said Murat Seker, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines.

"The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations and support the extensive flight network we serve from our Istanbul hub."

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the order reflected the "mutual trust and shared vision" that have shaped the companies' longstanding partnership.

"We are proud to continue supporting Turkish Airlines as it expands its Istanbul-based network, connecting more people to more destinations around the world, while also supporting Türkiye's aviation ecosystem," Pope said.