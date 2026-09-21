VENEZUELAS ACTING PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN US TO ATTEND UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrived in the US on Monday to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Rodriguez was welcomed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey by John Barrett, the US charge d'affaires in Venezuela; Calixto Ortega, her vice president for economic affairs; and Oliver Blanco, first vice minister of foreign affairs and international trade.

In a post on US social media platform X, Venezuela's acting president said: "We arrived in New York with the resolve and hope of a people who believe in the encounter and unity among nations."

She said her address to the UN General Assembly will aim to make sure Venezuela's "voice is heard and defend its principles, with a work agenda based on respect, cooperation, and understanding."

"We are a country that bets on peace, dialogue, and the construction of shared paths," she said.

The General Assembly session formally commenced on Sept. 8. The centerpiece General Debate runs through Sept. 26 before concluding with final addresses on Sept. 28.