Vance defends White House media restrictions as news outlets sue Trump

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday defended the Trump administration's decision to restrict CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, arguing that the outlets are not being prevented from reporting on the administration but are instead losing special access to the White House.

Vance's comments came after CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration, arguing that the restrictions violate their rights under the First Amendment.

Asked by reporters whether it was appropriate for the president to ban media outlets because he dislikes what they report, Vance challenged the premise of the question.

"He's not banning media outlets," Vance said. "What he's doing is saying, 'We're not going to give you special access to the White House if you engage in what is effectively propaganda'."

Vance claimed that roughly 92% of the stories published by the three outlets about Trump and his administration are "negative." He argued that such coverage does not represent the views of the American public.

"So, if you're going to engage in what is effectively far-left propaganda, why would a Republican White House give you special access?" he said.

The vice president was then asked about his past statements supporting free speech and whether the administration's actions amounted to an attack on press freedom.

Vance rejected that characterization, saying the outlets remain free to report on the administration and communicate with government officials outside the White House.

"They can still report on the Trump White House," Vance said. "They can still get the public reports. They can still, of course, talk to people in the administration and outside the administration."

Vance said the administration's decision was specifically about access to the White House rather than the ability of the organizations to publish news.

"What the president has said is, 'We're not going to give you special access inside the White House'," he said.

"They can still report. They still have the access to free speech. They're just not going to get an office in the White House anymore."

Trump barred reporters from the three organizations from entering the White House compound last week. Security personnel turned away journalists from all three companies on Saturday morning following the directive.