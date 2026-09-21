Trump called off planned US strikes on Houthis at last minute - report

US President Donald Trump called off planned airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen shortly before they were to be carried out, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The reversal came by midday Sunday after military commanders had approved target lists and personnel were loading munitions onto aircraft designated for the operation, according to administration officials cited by the newspaper.

Trump initially resisted launching airstrikes during meetings with advisers Wednesday but later ordered the Pentagon to prepare for military action following a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, the report said.

The Saudi crown prince urged Trump to intervene directly amid rapid territorial gains by the Houthis in Yemen, according to the newspaper.

Trump reversed course again before combat sorties were launched, suspending the planned strikes for the immediate future.

The report came as Trump said Sunday that Washington maintains direct channels of communication with the Houthis and that the group had agreed not to engage US forces.

Washington has continued to prioritize advisory and intelligence assistance over direct combat intervention. Between 100 and 200 US military advisers are currently operating in Saudi Arabia, providing targeting and geospatial intelligence support for Saudi operations against Houthi forces, according to CNN.

The decision to hold off on strikes also comes against the backdrop of previous US-Houthi understandings reached through mediation in Muscat, Oman.

Houthi representatives have said a 2025 ceasefire with the US remains in effect and that they do not intend to target American shipping.

Recent cross-border Houthi attacks have injured civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, while renewed fighting has disrupted shipping routes and displaced civilians inside Yemen.