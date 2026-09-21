Turkish President Erdoğan to address UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Heads of state and government from member states will take the podium before the Assembly Hall's gilded backdrop to outline their priorities to a global audience.

Brazil has been the first member state to speak in the General Debate since the 10th session of the General Assembly in 1955, except in 1983 and 1984.

After Brazil, the host country, the US, will take the floor.

Erdoğan will be the fourth speaker on the first day, after Jordan.

His address will mark his 16th appearance before the General Assembly.

The main focus of his speech is expected to be Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, the need to recognize Palestine as a state and potential international measures against Israel.

During his visit to New York, Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as heads of state and government of various countries.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend a number of events with representatives of Turkish citizens residing in the US, members of the Turkish-American business community and think tank representatives.

He will deliver remarks at the UN secretary-general's Climate Summit on Wednesday.

In November, Türkiye is set to host the UN's annual Climate Change Summit, known as COP31, in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.